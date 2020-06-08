Turner, Lynette Marie (Lacoma)

Turner, Lynette Marie (Lacoma) September 24, 1968 - June 6, 2020 Lynn graduated from Gross Catholic High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UNL and her Master's Degree from UNO. Lynn was the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at McConnell AFB in Wichita, KS. Survived by parents, Lawrence Jr. and Barbara Lacoma; loving husband Gordon Turner; children, Adam, Nathan, and Ashley Emond, and Kirsten and Karsan Turner; brother, Larry (Joan); sister, Kristine (Matthew) Gnuse; mother-in-law Marcia Turner; father-in-law William Turner; brother-in-law, Mark (Mindy) Turner; aunts; uncles; cousins; niece; nephews; friends and co-workers. Preceded in death by grandparents, Adam, Elizabeth, and Pauline Rosinski, Lawrence Sr. and Marie Lacoma; and godmother Sharon Cawthon. VISITATION begins on Friday, June 12, at 9:30am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at St. Bernadette Church, 7600 S 42nd St, Bellevue, NE.

