Turkel, Tevee Joy April 8, 1936 - February 24, 2020 Special wife, mother, nana, sister, friend, and teacher. She is survived by husband, Bernard; three children, Julie (Brian) Hughes, Jeff (Didi) Turkel, Jennifer (Dan) Goaley; grandchildren, Lauren, Jake, Sammy, Josh, Olivia, and Ella; sisters, Ellie Feldman, Sharon Cohen; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to her amazing caregivers, Connie, Angie, Heather, Karla, and Tonja. They were truly our angels on earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Isadore Bernstein; brother-in-law, Albert Feldman. A Private Graveside Service will be held on February 26. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

