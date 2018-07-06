Turco, Joan A. "Mickey" Dec 23, 1931 - Jul 2, 2018 Age 86, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Alfred S. Turco, Sr. Survived by children: Alfred S. Turco, Jr., Teri Turco Snodgrass, Michael Turco and wife Lori; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.