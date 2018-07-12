Tunstall, Arus D'Andre Age 25 Arus D'Andre Tunstall, of Omaha, passed away on July 3, 2018. VISITATION: 6:30-8:30pm Friday, July 13th, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, also at the mortuary. Private family interment. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

