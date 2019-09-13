Tully, Allen I.

Tully, Allen I. August 1, 1929 - September 10, 2019 Age 90, Allen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary E. "Betsey" (Lieber) Tully; daughter, Julie Tully (Tom) Westman; brother, Stewart (Judy) Tully; grandchildren. No services are planned. No memorials requested. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

