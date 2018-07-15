Feb 2, 1955 - May 15, 2018
Preceded in death by father, Wallace R. Tuel; mother, Jeannette E. Tuel; brothers, Wallace E., William J. Tuel. Survived by brother, Paul Tuel (Sally), Papillion, NE; sister, Lori Bogle (James), Blair, NE; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, July 16, 2018, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Blair. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
