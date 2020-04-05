Tucker, Thomas Lee "Tom" May 24, 1947 - March 31, 2020 Age 72 SERVICES PENDING Survivors: sister Lonne Kay Mackie, nieces: Elizabeth (John) Tyson and Sarah (Scott) Jensen; nephews: Mike (Holly) Mackie and Matt (Kim) Mackie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Carl Mackie. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

