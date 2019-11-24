Trustin, Yale F. "Buzz" April 20, 1924 - November 16, 2019 Yale F. "Buzz" Trustin, passed comfortably in his San Antonio, Texas home, surrounded by his children. Born in Omaha to Harry and Bess Trustin, "Buzz" was the grandson of Belarusian immigrants and son of Omaha's former city councilman Harry Trustin, and Beth Adler Trustin. Buzz graduated from Omaha Central High School and the United States Military Academy (Class of '45). Assigned by the Army Air Corps as a C-47 pilot and Base Engineer in Frankfurt Germany, Buzz participated in the Berlin Airlift. In 1945 in Frankfurt, Buzz met and fell in love with a beautiful young Viennese woman, who was working as a linguist and translator for the US Army in Frankfurt. Alice (Litzie) Singer had escaped the Nazi invaision of Austria in 1938 (thanks to her intrepid mother and the British participation in the Kindertransport). Buzz and Litzie were married in Omaha in the heat of August, 1948 - the candles melted on the guests' tables. From 1948 1950, Buzz served at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (as Director of Civil Engineering), and Litzie and Buzz's first two children, Bonnie and Mark, were born. From 1952 1953 Buzz served in the Korean Conflict as Flight Leader and Instructor flying C-119 cargo aircraft between Ashiya, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. After Korea, Buzz and Litzie added another child, Lisa to the family in Omaha. Buzz left active duty and began a long career in manufacturing and real estate development in the Omaha area. Buzz retired in 2005, at age 81, and the couple joined Air Force Village retirement community in San Antonio, TX (now known as Blue Skies Over Texas). In his 14 years of retirement, Buzz was very active: tennis, Rotary, the local synagogue, and enthusiastically playing piano for numerous events. Buzz is remembered for his extraordinary kindness and the generosity of his positive spirit. He knew everyone's story, whether from his cherished prior Omaha relationships, or the many new friends he made in San Antonio. Buzz was preceded in death by his wife, Litzie Trustin; his parents, Omahans Harry and Bess Trustin; sister, Barbara Taxman; and brother-in-law, Marvin Taxman. Buzz is survived by daughter, Bonnie (Honolulu); daughter, Lisa and her husband, Greg Stone (Bay Area); granddaughters, Lauren Corbett (Portland) and Jocelyn Corbett (Bay Area); son, Mark and his wife Dr. Marcia Angle (Durham NC); grandson, Evin Wick and Marybeth Benton, and grandson, Glen Wick and Laura Barnes (San Francisco); as well as his sister-in-law, Helen Bachus and many cousins, nieces and nephews, including the extended family of Jeff Taxman of Omaha. Buzz's volunteer work at the Air Force Village (now Blue Skies Over Texas) centered on building an inter-denomenational chapel there, the High Flight Center. Contributions may be made in his honor to organizations including High Flight Center Chapel (highflightcenter.org), the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org), or the USC Shoah Foundation (http://sfi.usc.edu). A COMMITTAL SERVICE: honoring Buzz will be held on December 16, 2019 at 11am at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio. A MEMORIAL SERVICE: will take place at the High Flight Chapel, Blue Skies over Texas, San Antonio, on December 16, 2019 at 2pm, with a reception following the service.
