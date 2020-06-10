Truong, Tam Thi

Truong, Tam Thi Age 61 Of Council Bluffs. Died June 9, 2020 in Omaha. Production Worker Con Agra. Survived by husband, Thien Nguyen; daughters, Pituong Bui, Ha Nguyen, Thanh Nguyen. VISITATION: Friday, 4:30-9pm, with prayer service at 6pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, 10am, at St.Peters Church in Omaha. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER- WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

