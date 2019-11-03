Trumble, Charles W. August 19, 1935 - October 27, 2019 Of Papillion. Preceded in death by parents, Harland and Velma Trumble; sister, Margaret Ellen (Slim) Steinman. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Marion; daughters: Mary (Rich) Watson, Nancy (Bill) Cragg, and Anne Trumble; sister, Judy (Roy) Frederick; grandchildren: Natalie Watson, Paul Watson, Julia Watson, Kaitlyn Cragg, and Keegan Cragg. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Friday, Nov. 8th, at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 S 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE 68123. Memorials are suggested to Thanksgiving Lutheran Church or Our Daily Bread Ministries.

