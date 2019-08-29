Truitt, Benjamin Eric August 22, 1979 - August 26, 2019 Survived by his son, Torrick; parents, Rose and Neal Truitt; brother, Neal Truitt, Jr.; sisters Patricia, Christine and Angela Truitt. Preceded in death by grandparents, Agnes and Leonard Whiteing and Sarah and Norman Truitt. VISITATION begins Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 5pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.