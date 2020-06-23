Truelsen, Darlene Y. October 9, 1933 - June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents, Percy and Dorothy. Survived by her sister, Donna Jean Schutt; son, Jerry; daughter, Judy (Heath); nieces and nephew, and grandniece and grandnephews. No Visitation. Family Services will be Wednesday, June 24. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to NE Humane Society. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

