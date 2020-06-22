Truelsen, Darlene Y. October 9, 1933 - June 18, 2020 No Visitation. Family Services will be held Wednesday, June 24. Interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to NE Humane Society. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

