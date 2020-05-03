True, Ronald Age 70 - April 30, 2020 Rural Villisca, IA. Passed away at his home in rural Villisca, IA. Ron was raised on a farm near Gretna, NE and graduated from Gretna High School in 1967. Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene True of Villisca; two sons: Chris (Stacey) True, and Kevin (Holly) True all of Villisca; daughter, Laura (Matt) Salmieri of Sahuarita, AZ; 6 grandchildren; sister, Colleen (Ray) Hartman of North Bend, NE; and brother, Dennis (Denise) True of Gretna, NE. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A memorial is being established in Ron's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.sldfuneralhome.com SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME 509 N 6th St. Red Oak, Iowa 51566 712-623-2796

