True, Janice Jane August 11, 1938 - May 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Herman (Lee) Lang, Robert (Lois) Lang, Betty (Don) Tippery. Survived by husband of 61 years, Robert True Sr; children, Debra (Richard) Hicks, David (Rose) True, Robert Jr (Billie) True; grandchildren, Wes, Chris, Kurt, Hillary, Brittnie, Kelsey, Emile, Olivia, Avery, and Will; great-grandchildren, Sam, Zach, Chloe, and Beau; siblings, Marge (Reg) Reeks, Janet (Fred-deceased) Proksel, many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, May 29, 1-2 pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2 pm and Graveside Committal to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. The service will be livestreamed on our facebook page for those unable to attend: www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/ Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

