Trudeau, Victor D. April 6, 1933 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Austina Trudeau; parents, Victor and Laura Trudeau; sister, Dorothy Dankey. Survived by his children: Chris (Gine) Trudeau, Victoria (Clifford) Salts, and Michelle Burns; granddaughters: Laura Trudeau, Kristina (Ross Vance) Trudeau, Melissa (Ryan Blue) Salts, Angela (Andrew Andersen) Salts, Ashley (Roberto Medina) Burns, Samantha and Rebecca Burns; great-grandchildren: Brody Vance, Chelsea Andersen and Zoey Andersen. VISITATION: Sunday, February 9, from 3-5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE AND ROSARY at 5pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 10, at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St). Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

