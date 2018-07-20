Trovato, Frances P. Aug 11, 1935 - Jul 19, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Frank A. Trovato, Sr. Survived by husband, James Koenig; children: Frank A. Trovato, Jr. (Donna), Anthony R. Trovato (Wanda), Catherine Robinson (Mark), and David A. Trovato; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Catherine, August, and Nancy; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 22nd from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 23rd at 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

