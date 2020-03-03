Troia-Helleso, Patricia August 8, 1955 - March 1, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, March 3, from 5-7pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 4, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INURNMENT in Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Mary's Endowment Fund, Bellevue High School Association, or the Stephen Center. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

