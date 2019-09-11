Triplett, Rev. David Eugene

Triplett, Rev. David Eugene May 4, 1932 - September 8, 2019 Rev. David Eugene Triplett, age 87, of Omaha, NE, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1932 in Omaha, NE, to Ward Sr. and Laura (Collier) Triplett. WAKE SERVICE: 5-7pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, September 13, 2019, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5555 Larimore Ave. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

