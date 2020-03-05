Trimble, Charles "Chuck" March 12, 1935 - March 2, 2020 Survived by his wife, Anne Trimble. Complete notice later. SERVICES: Friday, March 5, at 2pm at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton Campus. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:30pm at the church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Charles Trimble, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plz
Omaha, Ne 68178
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plz
Omaha, Ne 68178
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.