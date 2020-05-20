Tribulato, Louis F., M.D. February 24, 1929 - May 17, 2020 Born in Omaha Nebraska, Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Madonna Cramer Tribulato; his parents, Grace and Frank; sons, Anthony and Christopher; sons-in-law, Scott Johnson and Beniamino Testolin; sisters and brothers-in-law: Nellie Vigneri (Frank), Lucille Drake (Ralph), Joe Tribulato (Helen); and brothers-in-law: Lou Seminara, Ralph McKay. He is survived by daughters: Mary Lucien Lynch (Pat), Anne Marie Cleary (Joe), Barbara Brannen (John), Antoinette Tribulato, Suzanne Vogel (Blair), Paula Tribulato, Carla Johnson, and Martina Tribulato; daughter-in-law, Darla Tribulato; sons: Peter, Matthew (Mariela), Michael and Patrick; sisters, Camilla Seminara, and Virginia McKay; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, May21st from 5pm to 7pm, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 22nd, 10:30am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha or Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service or Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

