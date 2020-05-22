Tribulato, Louis F., M.D. February 24, 1929 - May 17, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 22nd, 10:30am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha or Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service or Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

