Trevarrow, Marlou A.

Trevarrow, Marlou A. April 4, 1939 - April 3, 2020 Omaha. Survived by children: Barry, Brian (Julie), and Beth (Jeff) Dillow; grandchildren: Bradley (Kassie), Michael, Claudia, and Louisa; brother Steve Speyer of Phoenix, AZ; and sister, Susan (Jim) Louis of Austin, TX. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Public Memorial Service at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marlou Trevarrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.