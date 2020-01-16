Trempe, Patrick November 14, 1930 - January 10, 2020 Patrick "Pat" Trempe of Sun Lakes, AZ, was born in Wauwatosa, WI, on November 14, 1930 and died peacefully in Chandler, AZ, on January 10, 2020. He was a man of faith and will be remembered for his love of his family. He was a great friend to many. Pat was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, two daughters, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceeded in death by his youngest daughter and infant son. VISITATION: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church La Vista, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Saturday January 18th, 10:30am, at the church. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Papillion, NE. Memorials may be directed to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248 or to The American Cancer Society KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

