Trebilcock, James A.

Trebilcock, James A. March 23, 1926 - January 24, 2020 Age 94 years of Omaha. James was a proud Korean War Veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps. Preceded in death by wife Joann. Survived by son, Mark (Stacie) Trebilcock; daughter Linda Klein; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-granddaughters; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 29, from 6-8pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION of James' Life: Thursday, January 30, at 10am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Evergreen. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of James Trebilcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.