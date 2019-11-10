Traylor, Traci Donn May 5, 1957 - November 7, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Donald L. Nemec. Survived by husband, Chuck Traylor; daughters, Lindsey Traylor, and Chelsey (Josh) Korth; mother, Ellen Nemec; aunts; uncles; cousins; and other family and friends. VISITATION will be Monday from 6-8pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Tuesday at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 520 W Lincoln St, Papillion. Private Inurnment in Fairview Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

