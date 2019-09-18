Trawicki, Marie A. April 5, 1922 - September 7, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Paul Sr.; parents, Hugo and Marie Briza; brothers: Frank, Charles, Hugo, and William; sister, Frances Sopinski. Survived by sons, Paul (Nancy) and Joseph (Catherine); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. ROSARY at Assumption Catholic Church (22nd and U Street) Friday, 9:30am, followed by FUNERAL MASS at 10am. Interment of cremains at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

