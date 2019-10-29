Trawicki, Darlene Rose February 19, 1933 - October 27, 209 Darlene Rose Trawicki, age 86, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 27, 2019. Darlene was born February 19, 1933 to Joseph and Rose Cisar. Darlene is survived by her loving children, Linda (James) McMahon, Tom (Charlene) Trawicki, Terri (Phillip Drappeaux) Trawicki, Joanne Trawicki, Larry (Sandra) Trawicki; grandchildren, Michael Uriel, Lashana Threats, Joey Smith, Sabrina Trawicki; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.