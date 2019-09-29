Trautman, Cynthia Ann (Sanders) May 10, 1958 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by son Curtis; father Charles Sanders. Survived by sons Christopher and Jeremy Trautman; mother Gracie Sanders; siblings Debbie, Laura, David Scott, Kevin Mark; numerous grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

