Tracy, Mary E. March 21, 1935 - May 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, William Tracy; daughter, Mary Catherine Tracy Stannard; and sisters, Francisca Mae Parrott, and Marlene Ann Sharp. Survived by children, Barbara Tracy, Patrick (Carol) Tracy, Kevin (Lisa) Tracy, Thomas (Mary Anne) Tracy, and Christopher Tracy; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Thursday, 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Wednesday from 5-7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Memorials to ALS of the Heartland, American Cancer Society, or Mary Our Queen School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.