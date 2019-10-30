Tracy, Curtis Merrill

Tracy, Curtis Merrill Curtis Merrill Tracy, age 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away October 27, 2019 . He was born on December 28, 1955 in Iowa City, Iowa to the late William and Patricia (Messerly) Tracy. In addition to his parents Curtis is preceded in death by his brother, Clark Tracy. Survived by his wife, Patricia Tracy (Johnston); son, Tim (Jodi) Tracy of Council Bluffs; daughter, Trudy (Rex) Bussing of Council Bluffs; son, Todd (Johannah) Tracy of Fremont, NE; grandchildren, Nikishia (Brady) Carlock, Cody (DeLane) Ives, Kara Bussing, Ricky (Abi) Jackson, Kayla Bussing, Brittnie Jackson, Baylee Tracy, Timmy Tracy, Shelby Tracy, Annika Boden, Kyle Bussing and Zane Tracy as well as 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Cynthia (Sam) Faulkner of Corpus Christi, TX, Chris (Kathy) Tracy of Omaha, Jeff Tracy of Oklahoma City, OK, Craig (Angie) Tracy of Newmarket, IA and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. VISITATION: Friday from 5-7pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday at 11am at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

