Tourtellot, Marilyn Swartz September 1, 1930 - February 11, 2020 Marilyn Swartz Tourtellot passed away surrounded by her family in Omaha, NE, on February 11, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. On September 25, 1954 she was married to George P. Tourtellot, Jr. at Base Chapel on Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, KS. Together they had three daughters. Their family moved across the country and abroad to Spain while he served in the Air Force. Marilyn was a bold interior designer and was known in Omaha as MT Interiors. Her vision was showcased in Omaha Show Houses, the Officers Club and personal residences throughout the city. She loved to cook and collect recipes of all kinds. She was happiest when she was able to host parties, most recently, at her loft in the Old Market. Marilyn is survived by her three daughters: Tracy Tourtellot Hibbard (Robert) of Omaha, NE; Shelly Tourtellot Hogan of Marietta, GA; and Penny Lynn Tourtellot of Bellevue, NE; as well as her eight grandchildren, sister, and two nieces. She will leave a vibrant and colorful legacy on many lives. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Minnesota Independence College and Community. MICC is a three-year post-secondary life skills training program for young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other learning differences. (https://www.miccommunity.org/) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

