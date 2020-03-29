Tourek, Josephine P. March 11, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Survived by her son, Lonnie Tourek; and her daughter, MaryBeth Barmettler. Regulated Visitation: Tuesday 5-7pm. Private Family Mass: Wednesday, all at St. James Catholic Church. Interment in Resurrection. Memorials to St. James Catholic Church, or St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. NO FLOWERS Please. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Tourek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.