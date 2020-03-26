Tonkin, Terrence "Terry"

Tonkin, Terrence "Terry" October 21, 1942 - March 23, 2020 Longtime Omaha resident passed away March 23rd after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's. Terry, aka "Papa," was born and raised in Hastings, NE. His job as a paper boy began his lifelong passion for reading any and every newspaper. Terry graduated from St. Cecilia's High School where he was a tennis State Champion. He then went on to get his degree from Creighton University. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Schaffroth in 1965 and had 4 children. Terry spent his career of 32 years at Mutual of Omaha. In his retirement he had his dream job of driving cars across the US for Baxter Auto Group. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Brad in Sweden; daughters, Julie Matulevicz, Lisa Cope (Troy), Tracy Dyke (Sean), all of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; sister, Kay Peters (Roger) of Juniata; many nieces and nephews. Private family internment. Celebration of Life to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Cecilia's Catholic School in Hastings, NE; or The Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

