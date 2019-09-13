Tonkin, John Craig

Tonkin, John Craig July 14, 1948 - September 10, 2019 John Craig Tonkin, age 71, former Hastings resident, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Ashland Care Center, Ashland, NE. John was born July 14, 1948, in Hastings, NE, to Francis T. and Theresa (Thibodeau) Tonkin. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1966, Creighton University in 1970, and attended Law School for one year. John served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1974. He was a district manager of Applebees Restaurants. John moved to the Ashland Care Center in 2012 due to his health. John was preceded in death by his parents. Survived by children and their spouses: Stephanie Searcy, Prairie Village, KS; Kelli and John Roveto, Sarasota, FL; Bo and Kristen Tonkin, Dallas, TX; four grandchildren; sister and spouse, Kay and Roger Peters, Juniata, NE; brother and spouse, Terry and Judy Tonkin, Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews. ROSARY: Monday, September 16, 10am, and MEMORIAL MASS to follow at 10:30am, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Private family burial is at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. There is no viewing or visitation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. LIVINGSTON BUTLER VOLLAND FUNERAL HOME CREMATION CENTER 1225 N. Elm Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 | 402-462-2147

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.