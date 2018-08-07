Tonack, Darleen K. (Hadan) Dec 3, 1941 - Aug 4, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, August (Buster) and Margaretha Hadan. Survived by husband, Fred; children: Dean, Veronica, Debra and Vance (Shana); eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, Larry; many relatives and great friends. VISITATION will be held Wednesday, 5-7:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Ave. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be determined at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

