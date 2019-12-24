Tomlinson, Stefanie E.

Tomlinson, Stefanie E. January 30, 1933 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Debra Tomlinson Hartmann. Survived by her husband, Jon; daughter, Marion Williams (Ray); grandson, Hunter Williams; granddaughter, Alexandra Millatmal (Khalil). PRIVATE MASS: Friday, January 3, St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials American Cancer Society BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

