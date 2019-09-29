Tomlin, Shirley L.

Tomlin, Shirley L. March 22, 1934 - September 20, 2019 Papillion, NE. Survived by her husband of 53 years, Ron; her children, Troy (Claudia), and Marlo (Ken) Olson; grandchildren, Deric, Ariel, Teeya, Rachel, and Chase; great-grandchild, Maleah; brother, Richard (Margaret) Kier; nieces; nephews; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, October 2, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE. Memorials to St. Paul's UMC Papillion. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

