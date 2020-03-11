Tomich, Tyrrell W. Jr. "Terry"

Tomich, Tyrrell W. Jr. "Terry" April 4, 1968 - February 21, 2020 Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Graduate of Westside High School and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Owner and operator of TomichTech, IT Consulting Firm, Walnut Creek, CA and Tucson, AZ. Survived by mother, Susan Roberts; father Terry W. (Joyce) Tomich, Sr.; brothers, Matthew, and Jason (Marlo) Tomich; nieces, Maddi and Avery; nephew, Kaden; step-sister and brother, Kerri (Jeremy) White, and George (Ruth) Schaefer IV; relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday 10-11am, with 11am MEMORIAL SERVICE. Inurnment: Resurrection. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

