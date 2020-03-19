Tomich, Harold J. January 24, 1931 - March 16, 2020 Harold J. Tomich, 89, of Omaha, born on Jan. 24, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Karen; parents, John and Mildred Tomich; sister, Barbara Hamann; and grandson, Harold Felton. He is survived by his children, Pamela (Bruce) Felton, David (Laureen) Tomich, Diane (Richard) Tellgren, Patrick (Marti) Tomich, and Madeline (Samuel) Perkins; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will hold private services. Forthcoming celebration of life TBD. For more details, see bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

