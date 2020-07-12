Tomasso, Raymond D. Jr. Age 70 - June 25, 2020 Born in Omaha on October 25, 1949, Ray passed away suddenly at his home print shop and art studio in Englewood, CO. He died where he loved to be, doing what he loved to do, in his studio making art. As a young boy, Ray showed early talent for art while attending classes at the Joslyn Art Museum. He graduated from Omaha North High school in 1967 and from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1971 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in printmaking and a minor in Education. He studied under a Bertha Megendohit Hatz Art Scholarship. In 1972, he began his graduate studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha before attending Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI, and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. In 1979, he completed his Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder. After graduation, Raymond moved his Interocean Curiosity Studio to its current location in Englewood, CO, and became an internationally recognized papermaker, sculptor and teacher. His work hangs in corporate, public, and private art collections. Ray was one of the original founders of the International Association of Hand Papermakers and Paper Artists (IAPMA) headquartered in Switzerland. He was also active in his community, serving as an Englewood City Councilman from 2003-2007. Ray is survived by his wife, Diane Wray Tomasso; daughter, Harper Lazorwitz; many cousins in Omaha and New Jersey and scores of friends; students and fellow artists. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Irene O. Tomasso and Raymond D. Tomasso Sr. A Virtual Celebration of Ray Tomasso's life will be held on July 16th. If you wish to attend, please email info@drinkwinemortuary.com in order to request an invitation. Memorial donations may be made online to the Omaha North High School Foundation. Choose "Ray Tomasso Art and Design Scholarship" on the pull-down menu or mail a check to the address provided. Drinkwine Family Mortuary 999 W. Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120 | (303) 794-6376
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.