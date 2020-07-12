Tomasso, Raymond D. Jr. Age 70 - June 25, 2020 Born in Omaha on October 25, 1949, Ray passed away suddenly at his home print shop and art studio in Englewood, CO. He died where he loved to be, doing what he loved to do, in his studio making art. As a young boy, Ray showed early talent for art while attending classes at the Joslyn Art Museum. He graduated from Omaha North High school in 1967 and from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1971 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in printmaking and a minor in Education. He studied under a Bertha Megendohit Hatz Art Scholarship. In 1972, he began his graduate studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha before attending Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI, and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. In 1979, he completed his Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder. After graduation, Raymond moved his Interocean Curiosity Studio to its current location in Englewood, CO, and became an internationally recognized papermaker, sculptor and teacher. His work hangs in corporate, public, and private art collections. Ray was one of the original founders of the International Association of Hand Papermakers and Paper Artists (IAPMA) headquartered in Switzerland. He was also active in his community, serving as an Englewood City Councilman from 2003-2007. Ray is survived by his wife, Diane Wray Tomasso; daughter, Harper Lazorwitz; many cousins in Omaha and New Jersey and scores of friends; students and fellow artists. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Irene O. Tomasso and Raymond D. Tomasso Sr. A Virtual Celebration of Ray Tomasso's life will be held on July 16th. If you wish to attend, please email info@drinkwinemortuary.com in order to request an invitation. Memorial donations may be made online to the Omaha North High School Foundation. Choose "Ray Tomasso Art and Design Scholarship" on the pull-down menu or mail a check to the address provided. Drinkwine Family Mortuary 999 W. Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120 | (303) 794-6376

