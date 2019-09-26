Tomasek, Patricia A. "Patty" June 27, 1948 - September 24, 2019 Patricia Muntz-Tomasek was born June 27, 1948 in David City, NE, to Ella and Carl L. Muntz Jr. She graduated in 1966 from Omaha Benson High School attaining skills to become a secretary. She worked in Military Sales and Foreign Operations at Mutual of Omaha for 13 years. After working in VPO, HDC and Tax departments of Union Pacific for 31 years, she retired in 2010. She is survived by her husband, Terry; children: John Tomasek (Amber), Heather Tomasek (Rick Knudtson); grandchildren: Sawyer, Ella, and Sadie; brothers: Donnie Muntz, Gary Muntz; other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 3pm Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 1-3pm Sunday at Forest Lawn. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Monday, September 30, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.