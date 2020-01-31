Tolstedt, Gina Marie May 13, 1956 - January 27, 2020 Gina Marie Tolstedt, 63, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in her home in Alliance, NE. She was born May 13, 1956 in Alliance. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Steven of Alliance; Susan and Tim Maxcy of Gering; Michael and Barbara and Kim and Mike Wills of Alliance; Mark and Jill of Sioux City, IA; and Lance and Tracy of Gilbert, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 4, at 10am, at the United Methodist Church, Alliance, NE. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, 3-7pm, at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home. Memorials may be given for the Pillars in the Park and may be sent in care of the family to 1012 Niobrara, Alliance, NE 69301. Bates-Gould Funeral Home Alliance, NE | 308-762-1755 | www.batesgould.com
Tolstedt, Gina Marie
To send flowers to the family of Gina Tolstedt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Bates-Gould Funeral Home
1020 W 10th Street
Alliance, NE 69301
1020 W 10th Street
Alliance, NE 69301
Guaranteed delivery before Gina's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
United Methodist Church
702 Box Butte
Alliance, NE 69301
702 Box Butte
Alliance, NE 69301
Guaranteed delivery before Gina's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.