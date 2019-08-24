Tolo, Michaela Naylon

Tolo, Michaela Naylon January 31, 1957 - August 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Corinne Naylon. Survived by husband, David M. Tolo, M.D.; daughter, Cara Rector (Jamaica); sisters: Sharon Daugherty (Mike), Sheila Heldridge (Steve), and Margaret Naylon; brothers: Mark Naylon (Lisa), Dan Naylon, Harry Naylon (Beverly), and Jim Naylon (Sherry); grandchildren: Kaymyn, Georgia, and Amelia; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25th from 2pm to 3:30pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 26th at 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, or St. Wenceslaus Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

