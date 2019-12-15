Tollinger, Faye E.

Tollinger, Faye E. October 9, 1930 - December 9, 2019 Faye E. Tollinger, age 89 of Omaha went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 5 years, Charles E. Hansen; and an infant grandson, Benjamin Hansen. She then met John (Jack) Tollinger at Mutual of Omaha and was married to her best friend for over 50 years. She and Jack were active in their church, they were avid golfers, and enjoyed attending Husker football games. Faye also enjoyed her bridge clubs, Young Matrons, bible study groups, and socializing with their many friends, family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faye received her RN degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and worked as a psychiatric nurse at NPI. Faye is survived by her four children: Jan Moore (Rob), Erik Hansen (Shari), John Tollinger (Karen), and Anne Lindberg. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Maggie, Patrick and Noah Fallon, Alex, Ben and Sam Tollinger, and Kiera Romuld; and five great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 19th, 11am, Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.