Tolley, Carolyn Ann August 5, 1944 - August 13, 2019 Loving Mother. She is survived by her son and daughter and their spouses. Michael and Carrie Tolley, Susan and Tom Malone, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, William Brenn. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and James Brenn; and her parents, Claude and Bernice Brenn. She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace mom, we love you. GBR! A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society and JDRF.

