Toles, Charles Anthony December 30, 1988 - December 13, 2019 VISITATION at Good Shepherd on Thursday, December 26 from 12noon-4pm. FUNERAL SERVICE on Friday, December 27, at 12noon at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette Street. Interment at Mt Hope Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Toles, Charles Anthony
To send flowers to the family of Charles Toles, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
12:00PM-4:00PM
12:00PM-4:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 South 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
4425 South 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2019 Burdette Street
Omaha, NE 68110
2019 Burdette Street
Omaha, NE 68110
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2019 Burdette Street
Omaha, NE 68110
2019 Burdette Street
Omaha, NE 68110
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Funeral Ceremony begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.