Tolbert, Josephine February 12, 1928 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Eugene; daughter, Annie Mae. Survived by children: Eugene, Mary, James, Charles, Hampton, Sandra, Howard, and Lisa; a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, January 9, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). HOMEGOING CELEBRATION: Friday, January 10, at 12Noon at Church of the Living God (2029 Binney St.) Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
