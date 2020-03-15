Toft, Virginia L. May 23, 1937 - March 13, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Teshack. Survived by husband, James L.; daughters, Janet Roberts, and Karen Curtis (Brian); 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial Services to be announced. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, Josie Harper Hospice House or Messiah Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

