Todd, Iris M. May 3, 1934 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Charles. Survived by children, Chuck (LuAnne), Rita, Florine (Jeff), Lisa, Tammy (Mark), Mark and Steve (Jess); siblings, Glenn Brewer and Rita Johnson; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 2pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

